Passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, Stephen of Bracebridge, was 69 years of age. Loving husband of the late Sharon Gilbert. Dear father of Cari Gilbert (Don), Tanya Gilbert (Ken), John Clouter (Pepper) and Connie Taylor (Mike). Proud Papa of Brandon Scott, Jordon Scott, Mackenzie Larsen, Sarah Larsen, Bray Clouter, Haley Taylor, Erica Taylor and Honorary grandson Devan Newell. Dear son of the late Wilbur Gilbert and Jean Gilbert Morrison, and brother of the late Bruce Gilbert. Steve will be remembered very fondly by the entire community of Germania, and by many relatives and friends. A retired welder and steel worker who worked all over Ontario with CN Rail during his youth and retired from Fowler Construction in 2016 after 25 years. Steve was very much a home body and spent most of his free time at his family's farmhouse in Germania. He also loved his home on the River and spent many days on the water. In his later years Steve loved spending his weekends with the grandchildren, being out in the bush at the farm always looking for "next years firewood", looking for any signs of animal activity, or just out cruisin' through the bush making sure all was as it should be at the farm. He loved to drive the back roads on his motorbike, watching racing of every kind while enjoying his beverage of choice which as anyone who knew Steve knows was Blue. The one trip he took across the border was to Charlotte, NC to see a NASCAR race. It was a trip filled with unforgettable memories, including some beautiful countryside which he talked about often. The mountain views left a lasting impression on Steve, "almost as nice as the view at home" he would say when reminiscing about his trip. In time we will begin to remember not just that he died, but that he lived. And that his life gave us memories too beautiful to ever forget. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a later date. Aquamation entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated and may be made at www.communityalternative.ca
.