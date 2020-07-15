It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Wagg announces his unexpected passing, on Thursday July 2, 2020, at the age of 62 years. Steve will be lovingly remembered by both his brothers, Owen and Miles and sister Carole, survived by children Stephanie and Eric. Steve had a great sense of humor, and was upbeat and loved people. He would talk to anyone. He was the type of person who would offer help in any situation. Steve will be fondly remembered for his passion of hunting and outdoors lifestyle. Steve was predeceased by his father George Wagg and mother Audrey Ashby. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com