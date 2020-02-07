|
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in St Catharines, at the age of 57. Dear brother of Rob Reid (Lilly). Predeceased by his parents Ken Reid and Emily Conway (Ray). He will be sadly missed by his many relatives and friends in Bracebridge, St Catharines, and Windsor, as well as his crew members. Steve worked for the past 15 years on the Greatlakes. Most recently as an AB Seaman on the Frontenac with Canada Steam Lines. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. "When we've lost someone we loved, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind" Messages of condolences are welcome at www.peacefultransition.ca. If desired, memorial donations may be made to South Muskoka Hospital foundation https://www.healthmuskoka.ca/ or Brentwood https://brentwoodrecovery.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 7, 2020