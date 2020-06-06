With heartfelt sadness, Susan peacefully rose into heaven on June 3, 2020 from Guelph General Hospital at age 75. Beloved mother to son Scott Beemer. Cherished and loved dearly by so many relatives and friends. Sue will be especially missed by her close cousins: Donald, Barb, Muriel, David and Claire, Jana and Mike, Jim and Kathy, Stephen and Rachel, Lori and Monty, Blair and Cindy, David D. and Joanne, and all their children. Born and raised in North Bay and later settled in Guelph. Sue loved nature, birding, singing in church choirs and musicals. She also enjoyed spending precious times at the cottage on Oxtongue Lake and in North Bay. Sue was a loving, caring, and compassionate person who especially loved sharing time and laughter with family and friends. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Hamilton and Guelph General Hospitals for all their excellent care, support, and compassion. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent via the funeral home website below Susan's notice. Gifts of remembrance can be made to: Trinity United Church in Guelph, Emmanuel United Church in North Bay, Stewart Memorial United Church in Dwight, or The Friends of Algonquin Park.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.