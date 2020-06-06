Susan E. BEEMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heartfelt sadness, Susan peacefully rose into heaven on June 3, 2020 from Guelph General Hospital at age 75. Beloved mother to son Scott Beemer. Cherished and loved dearly by so many relatives and friends. Sue will be especially missed by her close cousins: Donald, Barb, Muriel, David and Claire, Jana and Mike, Jim and Kathy, Stephen and Rachel, Lori and Monty, Blair and Cindy, David D. and Joanne, and all their children. Born and raised in North Bay and later settled in Guelph. Sue loved nature, birding, singing in church choirs and musicals. She also enjoyed spending precious times at the cottage on Oxtongue Lake and in North Bay. Sue was a loving, caring, and compassionate person who especially loved sharing time and laughter with family and friends. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Hamilton and Guelph General Hospitals for all their excellent care, support, and compassion. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent via the funeral home website below Susan's notice. Gifts of remembrance can be made to: Trinity United Church in Guelph, Emmanuel United Church in North Bay, Stewart Memorial United Church in Dwight, or The Friends of Algonquin Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved