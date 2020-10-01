1/2
Susan Hally
Margaret Helen Scott Hally, known to her many friends as Sue or Susan and to most of her family as Granny, died peacefully in Bracebridge, Ontario, o Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Born and educated in Scotland, she was a long-time resident of the Aurora-King City area of Ontario, where she earned a strong reputation in the local arts community as an accomplished watercolourist, before moving to Muskoka in 2017. Predeceased by Allan, her husband of 60 years; much loved mother of Simon (Linda), Nick (Annette) and David (Ann); grandmother of Nicola (Steve), Christopher (Natasha), Katy (Ben), Kristen (Paul), David, Emily and James; great-grandmother of Leo, Andrew and Blake. Cremation has taken place. A service and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation or The Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
