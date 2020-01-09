|
Susan M. E. Riegle 74, of Great Valley, NY passed away on January 7, 2020 after a brief, but fierce battle with cancer. Born on January 28, 1945, she was the daughter of the late L. William and Elizabeth (Elwood) Clarke of Port Sydney, Ontario. On August 24, 1974, she married Edward R. Riegle. Susan is a graduate of Huntsville High School (1959), University of Toronto - Victoria University (1962) and SUNY Brockport (1978). After university, she taught mathematics in Toronto and St. Catherines before marriage and moving to Fairport, NY. After staying at home with kids for 10+ years, she began teaching again at Nazareth College. She was well known for her Math 101 and Math for Educators classes. Susan retired from Nazareth in 2009 as Chair of Mathematics Department. Susan enjoyed knitting, swimming her mile, spending time in her retirement home in Great Valley and time with family including her four grandchildren. Susan is survived by her husband, Edward, of Great Valley, her children, Penny (Jason) Schoonmaker of Painted Post, NY; Lindsay Riegle of Fort Wayne, IN; Jessica (Kyle) Norsen of Phelps, NY; and Alex (Brandy) Riegle of Eagle River, AK and her grandchildren Jack and Caitlin Schoonmaker, and Emory and Judson Riegle. Also surviving is her brothers , Terry Clarke and Bill (Wendy) Clarke of Huntsville, Ontario; and sister, Nancy (Peter) Icely of North York, Ontario, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Susan was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life to honor Susan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or to the donor's . Arrangements are by Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley, NY.