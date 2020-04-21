Home

Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Terry Donald MAYHEW

Terry Donald MAYHEW Obituary
With great sadness we announce the passing of Terry Mayhew. Terry passed away in the comforts of his own home with family by his side, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was 74 years old. Loving father of Paula (Bob Saurette), Terry (Claudette Willard) and Don (Lynn). Proud grandfather of Emily, Alexander, Matthew, Lauren, Hailey, Ashtyn, Tyler and Katelyn. Great grandfather of Aylin. Terry was born and raised in Timmins, Ontario and moved to Bracebridge in 1975. He was pre-deceased by his Father Donald Mayhew, Mother Barbara Cassidy and Brother Rick Mayhew. Terry wore many hats over the years, Welder, long Haul Truck Driver and more recently as an avid pilot and builder of ultralight aircraft. Terry was a long-time member of Lion's International and locally with the Lion's Club of Bracebridge. where he served as district Governor for 2004-2005 a position he took pride in. He was awarded for his efforts as a Lion and he felt rewarded as a Lion, having been able to give back to the community. Dad - we miss you already and will be in our hearts forever. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of Terry's life will need to be postponed until we can gather to honour him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Lion's Club of Bracebridge Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
