Tom passed away suddenly on March 17,2020 with his wife Laura by his side at the Dryden Regional Health Centre. Besides his wife of 40 years he leaves behind his two daughters, Jennifer ( Lance ) and Katherine ( Tim ). He was the proud grandfather to Martin, Lianne, Graeme and Emma. Tom was born in Bracebridge on October 10,1957 to Archie & Ruth Ball. He was the youngest of 4 . Eleanor Davis ( Jack deceased), Norman ( Patricia) and Karen Medley ( Murray ). Tom spent the majority of his working life employed by the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Fire Sector. This led him and his family to live in many places- North Bay, Armstrong, Kenora, Geraldton, Sudbury & the last several years in Dryden. Upon retirement Tom loved to fish but still being of young age went into business for himself then landed a job with MAG Aerospace Aerial Fire Services which he enjoyed very much. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 26, 2020