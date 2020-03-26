Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Ball


1957 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Ball Obituary
Tom passed away suddenly on March 17,2020 with his wife Laura by his side at the Dryden Regional Health Centre. Besides his wife of 40 years he leaves behind his two daughters, Jennifer ( Lance ) and Katherine ( Tim ). He was the proud grandfather to Martin, Lianne, Graeme and Emma. Tom was born in Bracebridge on October 10,1957 to Archie & Ruth Ball. He was the youngest of 4 . Eleanor Davis ( Jack deceased), Norman ( Patricia) and Karen Medley ( Murray ). Tom spent the majority of his working life employed by the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Fire Sector. This led him and his family to live in many places- North Bay, Armstrong, Kenora, Geraldton, Sudbury & the last several years in Dryden. Upon retirement Tom loved to fish but still being of young age went into business for himself then landed a job with MAG Aerospace Aerial Fire Services which he enjoyed very much. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -