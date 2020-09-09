Passed away at his home on Monday, September 7, 2020 in his 79th year. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Darlene (Oldfield). Loving father of Natasha (Daniel), Kristy (Ryan), Sean, Tracy, and Melanie. Cherished grandfather of Kayla, Alyssa, Taylor, Brooke, Eden, Kirsty, Niall, and Jonathon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com