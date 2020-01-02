Home

Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Passed away at home on Friday, December 20, 2019, after a protracted, courageous battle with cancer. Pat will be sadly missed by his wife Carolyn and son Ian. Previous to relocating to Gravenhurst in 1967 as a small business owner and real estate salesman/broker, Pat was a homicide detective with the Metro Toronto Police Service. For many years, Pat contributed to the community through tenures on town council and involvement with the Lion's Club and Knights of Columbus service organizations. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, December 27 at 2:00PM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Gravenhurst. Memorial Contributions to the greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
