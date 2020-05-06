Verena "Bernice" EDWARDS
Bernice passed away suddenly at her home on Skeleton Lake, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in her 92nd year. Loving wife of the late Bev Edwards. Loving mother of Douglas Edwards (Heather) of Muskoka, Murray Edwards (Leona) of Calgary and Gail Pillsworth (Dan) of Bolton. Grandmother of Devon, Sarah, Fraser, Sarah, Lucas, Shannon, Steven, David and great-grandmother of six. Predeceased by her brother Aubrey Goltz and sister Eileen Fraser and parents Milton and Gladys Goltz. Born and raised in Windermere, Bernice spent her adult life in Agincourt, before returning to Muskoka with Bev, for their retirement years on Skeleton Lake, where they had cottaged since 1964. She was a long-time member of the Windermere Women's Institute. Bernice was a kind-hearted soul who will be missed by all her friends and family. The family would like to give thanks to Carolyn Butler and Anita Gray for their support with Bernice. Due to circumstances created by COVID-19, a private service will be limited to Bernice's immediate family. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Bernice, please address St. Thomas Anglican Church Ullswater/Bent River or a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 6, 2020.
