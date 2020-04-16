|
Vern passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Bracebridge, with family at his side. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Pallister). Loving father of Nancy Jewell (Jeff), Kelly Vincent and David Vincent (April). Proud grandfather of Brandon and Emma. Brother to Vera Davis, Angela Einarson and the late Joyce Hall. Brother-in-law to Doreen Decaire. At this time, a private family time will be held to honour Vern. A private burial will be held at Municipal Cemetery in Bracebridge. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 16, 2020