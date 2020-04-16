Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon VINCENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Charles Russell VINCENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Charles Russell VINCENT Obituary
Vern passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Bracebridge, with family at his side. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Pallister). Loving father of Nancy Jewell (Jeff), Kelly Vincent and David Vincent (April). Proud grandfather of Brandon and Emma. Brother to Vera Davis, Angela Einarson and the late Joyce Hall. Brother-in-law to Doreen Decaire. At this time, a private family time will be held to honour Vern. A private burial will be held at Municipal Cemetery in Bracebridge. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -