Victor TRUCHON
1928-2020 A gentle and loving husband, father, Pepere, brother,uncle and friend, who treasured his family and his faith, passed away peacefully on September 19,2020 in his 93rd year, at the Nipissing Serenity Hospice. Beloved husband of Priscille (Levesque). Loving Father of Gisele Ferguson (Larry), and Gilles (Carol). Dearest Pepere to Monique Dubytz(George), Michael Ferguson(Amy Adams), Lisa Szpytko (Adam), Max Truchon (Erika), Phil Truchon (Jessica Cutler) and Bridget. Grand Pepere to Felix, Zoe and Ethan. Predeceased by his parents, Felix and Eva Drouin, sisters Germaine,Theresa, and Jeanette and brothers Leo and Felix. Cherished by his brother Robert (Sandra) and his sister Diane. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Victor looked forward to the many family gatherings and sing-a-longs where he influenced all with his generous sense of humour. He genuinely loved interacting with the many people he encountered throughout his working life. He was passionate about his time spent in the outdoors with his family, whether it be hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, ice fishing, water-skiing, canoeing, or time at the cottage. He had a long and a rich life with his wife Priscille always at his side. He really enjoyed his stay at the Empire Living Centre and appreciated the great respect and loving care given by the staff. The family wishes to thank all of the physicians, nurses, and medical staff that supported him during this journey for their care and compassion. A funeral Mass was celebrated at the St-Vincent de Paul church in North Bay on Tuesday September 22, 2020. Donations to the Nipissing Serenity Hospice or to the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.hillsidefuneral.ca

Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 23, 2020.
