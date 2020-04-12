|
|
McQUAIN, Viola Jane "Vi" McQuain, Viola Jane (Nee Coker) passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Pines Long Term Care home in Bracebridge on Thursday, April 9th, 2020, in her 105th year. Vi was the beloved wife of the late Alvin McQuain, mother of Beverly (June), Linda Sheehan (Michael) and Lanny (Marilyn). She was the eldest sister to Carl, Sharon, Edward, Donald, Alvin, Roy, and predeceased by brothers Norman, Lawrence, Robert, Ernest, Gordon, William and Arthur Coker. Cherished grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 26, and great, great grandmother of 10. Vi was a member of the Trinity United Church U.C.W, a Sunday School teacher, and an active volunteer in the community. She was a leader in the Rebekah Lodge in Huntsville, an active member of Club "55", and Manager of Sears for many years. She was known for her great sense of humour. She loved to laugh. Her zest for life and passion for helping others will be sorely missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Church, 33 Main Street, East, Huntsville to celebrate Vi's life when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Trinity United Church or the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, would be appreciated. www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 12, 2020