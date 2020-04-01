|
|
Passed away peacefully March 29th at age 87 at Hospice Huntsville, Algonquin Grace. Cherished husband of 62 years of Pat. Beloved brother of Mary Lee Latimer of Barrie. Loved father of Gillian (Ron Hall), Andy (Charmaine) and Bruce (Trudy). Proud grandfather of Isaac (Kelly) and Alex (Lisa and children Mikayla and Andrew) Hall and great-grandfather to Ruth. Scott taught at Oakville Trafalgar High School. His passions were playing golf and bridge and his greatest joy was time spent with his family. He built his dream log home for he and Pat in 1979 where his family has spent many happy times enjoying the beauty of the Lake of Bays. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In his memory please consider a gift to Hospice Huntsville or a .
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 1, 2020