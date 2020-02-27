|
Born in Toronto, son of the late Walter William Appleton Sr. and Ruby Camidge Appleton. Bill grew up in the Kingsway, Toronto and attended Lambton Kingsway Public School and Etobicoke Collegiate Institute. In 1947 he left Canada and attended Brown University (Rhode Island School of Design) before returning to Canada in 1953 to work for J.H. Ryder Machinery. He met his wife Eloise, and they married in 1957. Bill and Eloise raised their family in Streetsville where Bill was involved with many organizations over the years such as Streetsville Minor Hockey, figure skating president Reeve of Streetsville, Peel Children's Aid President, Sheridan Youth Association President and Peel Branch Red Cross President. He sat on the Parole Board of Ontario and was chairman of unemployment Insurance Board and Peel Regional Police-Chairman of Police Commission (Comish). In his retirement years, Bill enjoyed volunteer work with the Red Cross, golfing and traveling to Jekyll Island with Eloise. Since his move in 2011 from Streetsville to Castle Peak Retirement Residence, Muskoka, he enjoyed bingo, his birds and plants. Bill was also Castle Peaks President of Residence Council in 2017 and an active community volunteer for Andy's House. He will be missed on his Sunday visits to Silverhaven by his daughter Becky, son-in-law Dale Hallman and Gracie and Sophie. He is the much-loved papa of Charlotte Hallman, Pamela Hallman (Russ) and big papa to MacKenzie and Lachlan. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the spring. For those who wish and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to Andy's House. Messages of condolence may be sent through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 27, 2020