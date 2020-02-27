Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter APPLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter William APPLETON


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter William APPLETON Obituary
Born in Toronto, son of the late Walter William Appleton Sr. and Ruby Camidge Appleton. Bill grew up in the Kingsway, Toronto and attended Lambton Kingsway Public School and Etobicoke Collegiate Institute. In 1947 he left Canada and attended Brown University (Rhode Island School of Design) before returning to Canada in 1953 to work for J.H. Ryder Machinery. He met his wife Eloise, and they married in 1957. Bill and Eloise raised their family in Streetsville where Bill was involved with many organizations over the years such as Streetsville Minor Hockey, figure skating president Reeve of Streetsville, Peel Children's Aid President, Sheridan Youth Association President and Peel Branch Red Cross President. He sat on the Parole Board of Ontario and was chairman of unemployment Insurance Board and Peel Regional Police-Chairman of Police Commission (Comish). In his retirement years, Bill enjoyed volunteer work with the Red Cross, golfing and traveling to Jekyll Island with Eloise. Since his move in 2011 from Streetsville to Castle Peak Retirement Residence, Muskoka, he enjoyed bingo, his birds and plants. Bill was also Castle Peaks President of Residence Council in 2017 and an active community volunteer for Andy's House. He will be missed on his Sunday visits to Silverhaven by his daughter Becky, son-in-law Dale Hallman and Gracie and Sophie. He is the much-loved papa of Charlotte Hallman, Pamela Hallman (Russ) and big papa to MacKenzie and Lachlan. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the spring. For those who wish and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to Andy's House. Messages of condolence may be sent through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -