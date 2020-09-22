1/1
Warren S. Jevons
Always mindful of minimizing the burden on his loved ones, this obituary was written by our dear dad several years before his death. He was the heart of our family and since our precious mother died six years ago, the silver lining has been the deeper understanding and closeness we shared for one another. His friends and family will miss his exceptionally kind, thoughtful and generous spirit. We sincerely hope that our parents, who shared a love lasting and true, are reunited in some form. In keeping with Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a family celebration of life as soon as our far-flung family can be reunited. Husband of Jane for 53 wonderfully good years. Father of four caring, capable, good friends: Catherine, Mark, Scott and Alison. My opus was my wife and family, and I have been rewarded richly for the investment of a life's work. I leave our children and extended family with great regret, but I long for reunion with my dearly beloved wife who promised to love me through eternity. As I write this obituary, shortly after my wife's death, I am mindful of a poem she left me. Titled Walk Slowly, it was written by Adelaide Love: If you should go before me, dear, walk slowly Down the ways of death, well-worn and wide, For I would want to overtake you quickly And seek the journey's ending by your side I would be so forlorn not to decry you Down some shining highroad when I came; Walk slowly, dear, and often look behind you And pause to hear if someone calls your name. Jane and I were also fortunate recipients of the love and friendship of our children's spouses, and of our grandchildren: Catherine (Lionel Gadoury), Alexander and Oliver; Mark (Deborah Slater), Rick, Jason, David and Ryan; Scott (Jennifer Tipping),(Trish Beaudet Wray - deceased Dec. 2009), Mary, Sarah, Gabriel, Anna and Sebastian; Alison (Michael Logue), Christian and Rachel. I also note with affection my two siblings: Lorraine Attridge and Daniel S. Jevons and their families. To my comrades along life's journey (both family and friends), I bid a most heartfelt fond farewell, and I thank you for being an important part of my journey. Should you care to make a donation in my memory, choose your favourite charity, or Jane's and mine: UNICEF; Women's Shelters; Multiple Myeloma Canada; Hamilton Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation. Most Sincerely, Warren To leave condolences, www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 22, 2020.
