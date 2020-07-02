1/2
Wayne Douglas REID
1949-03-17 - 2020-06-21
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 on Father's Day. We take great comfort in knowing that Wayne went to meet His Heavenly Father on Father's Day. He leaves behind his wife Diane, two sons Andrew (Donnabel) and Timothy, his spiritual son Devin (Jenn) and two grandsons, Aaron, Daniel, spiritual Papa Wayne to Noah Wayne, brother to the late George, Gloria (Rod), Kenny (Anna) and Norma (Jim). Wayne started searching for the meaning of life and God in Christ found him when he was 18 while visiting the New Tribes Mission Jungle Camp in Durham, Ontario (now called Ethnos). He grew and developed in his faith attending Waverly Road Baptist, Knox Presbyterian (where Wayne and Diane were married), Pinegrove Church in Bracebridge and lastly Faith Baptist Church in Huntsville. Wayne loved children in the church and out the church. Those in the church, he saw as the future of the church. He loved teaching sunday school and taught toddlers and upward. Wayne loved God's word and read his Bible faithfully until the end. He will be missed. Friends were invited by family to a visitation held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church from 1 - 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. The burial followed the service at Baysville Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. A reception was not held due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Wayne's family encouraged friends to wear bright and joyful colours and to dress casual in Wayne's memory. The funeral service can be viewed at the following link http://faithmuskoka.ca/waynereid During COVID-19, visitations and funeral services are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. For those not wishing to attend the funeral service, there will be scheduled visiting times. Following provincial guidelines the funeral service will allow a 30% capacity while social distancing measures are observed. Donations in Wayne's memory can be made to Ethnos (New Tribe Mission) or Gideon's International. Messages of condolence can be made to www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com Romans 5:1-4 Peace and Hope Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, 2 through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. 3 Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; 4 perseverance, character; and character, hope.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved