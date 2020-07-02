Wayne, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 on Father's Day. We take great comfort in knowing that Wayne went to meet His Heavenly Father on Father's Day. He leaves behind his wife Diane, two sons Andrew (Donnabel) and Timothy, his spiritual son Devin (Jenn) and two grandsons, Aaron, Daniel, spiritual Papa Wayne to Noah Wayne, brother to the late George, Gloria (Rod), Kenny (Anna) and Norma (Jim). Wayne started searching for the meaning of life and God in Christ found him when he was 18 while visiting the New Tribes Mission Jungle Camp in Durham, Ontario (now called Ethnos). He grew and developed in his faith attending Waverly Road Baptist, Knox Presbyterian (where Wayne and Diane were married), Pinegrove Church in Bracebridge and lastly Faith Baptist Church in Huntsville. Wayne loved children in the church and out the church. Those in the church, he saw as the future of the church. He loved teaching sunday school and taught toddlers and upward. Wayne loved God's word and read his Bible faithfully until the end. He will be missed. Friends were invited by family to a visitation held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church from 1 - 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. The burial followed the service at Baysville Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. A reception was not held due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Wayne's family encouraged friends to wear bright and joyful colours and to dress casual in Wayne's memory. The funeral service can be viewed at the following link http://faithmuskoka.ca/waynereid
During COVID-19, visitations and funeral services are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. For those not wishing to attend the funeral service, there will be scheduled visiting times. Following provincial guidelines the funeral service will allow a 30% capacity while social distancing measures are observed. Donations in Wayne's memory can be made to Ethnos (New Tribe Mission) or Gideon's International. Messages of condolence can be made to www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Romans 5:1-4 Peace and Hope Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, 2 through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. 3 Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; 4 perseverance, character; and character, hope.