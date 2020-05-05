On April 23, 2020, Weldon died peacefully at his long term care home in Toronto in his 89th year. Born in Halifax, N.S. in 1931, as a youth he whittled driftwood at the family cottage in Tantallon. As his father's son he worked in the family business bottling and selling syrups and also did a stint with the RCAF from 1952-1954. He later left Nova Scotia to pursue a career in sales with the CBC in Montreal and later Toronto. But his passion was carving and he pursued his art part-time for many years while working at the CBC. By 1976, he was recognized as a Master Carver, taking 1st and 2nd place and honorable mention awards at the Ward Foundation World Championship Wildfowl Carving Competition held in Salisbury, Maryland. On June 30, 1980, he was profiled in the CBC series This Land in an episode entitled "The Carver". In early 1981 he left the fast track behind and settled into a century old farmhouse on Long Line Lake, where he pursued his dream of carving wildlife full-time in his Wildwood Studios. Today, examples of Weldon's carvings sit atop mantles and bookcases in many cottages across Muskoka. Among his subjects, the common loon stands out as his trademark piece but he also captured great blue herons, Canada geese and pheasants in flight, chickadees on pussy willows and other birds native to Ontario. In addition to his international recognition, he also won numerous awards at the Canadian National Exhibition. Weldon had a talent for fundraising. Feeling very comfortable on any stage, he gathered in donations to help build facilities for the local Muskoka communities. He received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award in recognition of his significant fundraising efforts for the Bracebridge Rotary Club. He also served for many years as a volunteer on the Lake of Bays Library Board. Weldon made friends across Bracebridge, Dorset, and the Lake of Bays and was known for his clowning around and easygoing personality. With the Baysville Boozers he'd swing a mean iron. On stage with The Dramatones, his beautiful voice boomed over the audience at the Hummingbird Center. He was also an avid angler and gardener in his spare time. Loving husband of 18 years to his wife Noreen (Bramhill), and survived by his stepdaughter Laura (David) Thomas and step-grandchildren Julia and Mitch. He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret (Duggan); and is survived by their children Sheila (Bob Sands) and grandson Jacob Sands, and step-grandson Tom Sands; Sean (Skip); and Colleen (Dan) Stewart, and grandchildren Andrew (Becky) Stewart, and his two great-granddaughters Abigail and Beatrice Stewart, and Melissa (Andy) Mello. He is also predeceased by his second wife Audria (Lightfoot). He is survived as well by his brother Edwin (Ruth) of Halifax, NS and sister Beryl Hinder of Vancouver, BC. Cremation has taken place. Internment at St. Ambrose Anglican Cemetery in Baysville will follow at a later date. Donations in Weldon's memory may be made to the Rotary Club of Bracebridge Charitable Trust.



