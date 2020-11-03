1/1
Wendy Diane Inglis
1962-09-10 - 2020-10-27
Wendy Diane Inglis (Bishop) suddenly passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020 in the early morning at the age of 58. She is survived by children Andrew, Jordan, and Matthew; nephew and niece, Scott and Heather; brother, Dave; and father, John and his wife Judy. Predeceased by her mother, Molly and her aunt, Barbara. Wendy will be dearly missed by her friends, family, and former colleagues at Beaver Creek Institution. She was a dedicated public servant at the Correctional Service of Canada having fulfilled 27 years of service and recently retired. Throughout her career she remained dedicated to public service running a greenhouse program to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Manna Food Bank, a bicycle program to provide bicycles to underprivileged youth in Muskoka, and was most proud of her work with offenders which signified her love of helping others and bettering the world. She was a proud recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Corrections Exemplary Service Medal. Always ready to take on an adventure, Wendy travelled the world as a child and instilled a desire to know more about the world in everyone she met. However, she always loved to return to her family cottage on Lake Joseph and cruise the lakes with friends and family. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka in Wendy's name at https://muskoka.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/donate/. Following Wendy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Personal condolences can be made at www.reynoldsfuneral.com. A celebration of life will occur and details are forthcoming.


Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
