Wendy (Brewer) LAWTON
Peacefully on September 13, 2020 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in her 75th year. Wendy was born in Toronto on July 7, 1946, the youngest of seven children. She became a teacher and in 1974 married Dave Lawton, a teacher from Liverpool. They lived in Toronto, then Washago and finally Bracebridge where they taught with the Muskoka Board. Wendy rose to become school principal, retiring in 1998. Wendy's interests ranged through gardening, reading, meditation and yoga. She was actively engaged in charitable works with her friends at Pinegrove Fellowship Church. She was a consummate hostess and loving companion to many who sought her sage advice and warm heart. Wendy is survived by Dave, her brother Bill Brewer (Vera) of Wasaga Beach, her "sister" niece Cathy Scott of Thornhill, nephew Bill Harman of Utah and many other nieces and nephews. Donations in Wendy's memory may be made at Pinegrove Fellowship Church or the Bracebridge SPCA. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
