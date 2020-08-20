1/1
William Bain (Bill) Glennie
It is with great sadness family and friends announce the passing of William (Bill) Bain Glennie, Sunday August 9, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Bill, for those that knew him, was a Secondary School teacher and for over 30 years taught at BMLSS until his retirement. Bill was an active member of the community, a Lion for many years, a District Councillor, Air Cadet Officer, and volunteered for many charity organizations. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, he chose to settle in Bracebridge with his wife Mary Dawn (Dee) Glennie to raise their family. Dee predeceased Bill in November 2019. Bill is survived by his children Jim (wife Nanci, children Arthur and Richard), Lisa (husband Roy and child Eric ), Bill ( wife Linda and children Emma and Luke ), sister Carol Glady ( husband Paul ). Bill remained active after his retirement and it gave him great pleasure to meet former students and colleagues on his daily travels in the community. He was a good man, and he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
