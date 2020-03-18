|
Bill passed away at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at age 95. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Helen (nee Botting), Bill is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ruth Bell-Towns of Bracebridge. Dear father of Susan Lancaster (John) of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Katherine Towns (Richard Crivari) of Toronto, and Bill Towns Jr. (Janet Donnan-Towns) of Bracebridge. Proud grandfather of Zoë Lancaster, Brittany Lancaster (Steve Towarnicki), Claire Towns (Javier Cappella), and Will Towns (Jocelyn Beatty). Great grandfather of Alice Towarnicki and Madeline Lancaster. Bill was a veteran of WWII and served as Registrar of Deeds for the District of Muskoka from 1947-1979. Bill was born and raised in Bracebridge, and his life and work were woven into the community. He was the first Chairman of the Board for the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital and the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation; a member of the Bracebridge United Church choir for 71 years; one of the original members of the Cellar Singers; and a charter member of the South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club. Bill was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Bracebridge for over 70 years and had a lifelong dedication to the work of the Bracebridge United Church, serving his community through both organizations in innumerable ways. In keeping with Bill's wishes, no visitation will be held. A service to remember Bill will be held at the Bracebridge United Church in the coming weeks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home of Bracebridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to support the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation or Bracebridge United Church would be appreciated by his family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 18, 2020