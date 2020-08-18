William FRIEND

At the age of 102, Bill came to the end of his long and rewarding journey. He passed away quietly at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on August 6, 2020 where he received attentive care in his final days. Bill will be remembered and missed for his good nature, sense of humour, and community spirit. He had a happy 42-year marriage to his wife Betty (nee Lancaster). He was a warm and much-loved father to his son David and daughter-in-law Margot, and was affectionately nicknamed Gpop by his grandchildren Aaron and Alana. In his later years, Bill met Ethel Spry. They became close companions, and Bill enjoyed many special occasions with Ethel's children Susan and Doug and their families. Special thanks to the management and staff of Heritage Place, whose support allowed Bill the independence he treasured. Bill's life will be remembered and celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2 p.m., at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley Street in Barrie. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com