At 97 years young, Bill Cope passed away on July 29, 2020 at The Pines in Bracebridge Ontario. He was predeceased by Elisabeth, his beloved wife of 69 years, who passed away on January 24th, 2020. He will be lovingly missed by his children Dave (Sharon Orcutt), Katie (Bev MacWilliams), and Marg (Doug Bennett). He was the cherished grandpa of Alissa (Scott Baird), Shawn (Jen Brandt), Kim and Katy (Chris Divjak), and proud great grandpa to William and Nicholas Bennett. Bill was an active, participating member of The Greatest Generation. As a child, he survived polio. As a young man, he served as an RCAF navigator during WWII. Following the war, he entered the workforce and advanced himself through various companies and locations in the field of high-end retail. Retiring early, at the age of 46, he moved his family to Huntsville. He then took a position with a Wall Street brokerage house as a management consultant on a part time basis. An avid sportsman, Bill loved to hunt and fish and would go far afield to pursue these activities; he was a downhill skier, a golfer, an auto enthusiast, a sailor, a private pilot, a boat builder/restorer and a gunsmith among numerous other talents. He also had an incredible love for dogs, any dogs, all dogs and they always seemed to reciprocate. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with Bill’s wishes there will be a small family gathering, where we will celebrate the legacy of Bill’s life. Memorial Donations would be gratefully accepted by The Huntsville Hospital Foundation or any Dog/Animal Shelter near you.



