A proud Navy veteran of WWII, Bill passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband to Marjorie; devoted Dad to Cathy (Brian), Paul (Marji) and Larry (Louise). Forever remembered as Poppa to Jordana, Brandon, Amy, Michael, Keri, Benjamin and Sidney. Affectionately known as Great Poppa to Sofia, Theo, Penny, Barrett, Carson, Valerie and Ivy. Bill was born and raised in Huntsville by his parents, Arthur and Mae Blackburn with his brother Charlie. He grew up working with his Dad at Blackburns' Marina, later taking over from his father. Bill loved boating and fishing and shared these interests and his love of the water with his children and grandchildren. Bill was a founding member the "Cripple Creek" Hunt Camp. He was a kind-hearted man, with a great laugh and an infectious smile. He was known as Dad, Poppa and Pops to many but he was a great friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that a memorial donation to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation be considered. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.