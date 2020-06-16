William Larry BLACKBURN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A proud Navy veteran of WWII, Bill passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband to Marjorie; devoted Dad to Cathy (Brian), Paul (Marji) and Larry (Louise). Forever remembered as Poppa to Jordana, Brandon, Amy, Michael, Keri, Benjamin and Sidney. Affectionately known as Great Poppa to Sofia, Theo, Penny, Barrett, Carson, Valerie and Ivy. Bill was born and raised in Huntsville by his parents, Arthur and Mae Blackburn with his brother Charlie. He grew up working with his Dad at Blackburns' Marina, later taking over from his father. Bill loved boating and fishing and shared these interests and his love of the water with his children and grandchildren. Bill was a founding member the "Cripple Creek" Hunt Camp. He was a kind-hearted man, with a great laugh and an infectious smile. He was known as Dad, Poppa and Pops to many but he was a great friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that a memorial donation to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation be considered. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved