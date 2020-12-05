Stevenson, William Neville passed away Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Audrey Paris Stevenson. Predeceased by his first wife June Stevenson. Loved father of Laura Stevenson and her husband Chris Lepp of Brooklin and Lawrence Stevenson and his wife Kristina Smith of Port Sydney. Dear big brother of Diane Kizik-MacDonald. Loving stepfather of Karen (Pete), Heather (Ken), Audrey (Chris). Proud grandfather of Charleigh, Chloe, Justin, Ella, Andi, Lindsay, Meaghan, Jennifer, Kenny, Tierney, Broghan and great grandfather of Harlow, Liam, Grayson, Maeve, Asher, Raeya, Ellis and Fife. Fondly remembered by his nieces Laurie and Christine, nephew Andrew and many cousins. If so desired, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by his family.



