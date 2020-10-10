1/1
William "John" PICKARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at his cottage doing what he loved, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Hall) for the past 67 years. Loving father of Wendy Mairs (David), Jill Gaston (Glen), and Nancy Pickard. Cherished grandfather of Matt Copps (Lana), Ryan Copps, Jeff Welch (Dee), Cory Gaston (Michelle), Gary Welch (Shannon), Kristin Newman (Kyle), Shauna Lamirande (Terry), Erin Mairs (André) and Tyler Maris (Jenna). Great grandfather of Keenan Welch, Kelly and Kaydence Newman, Samantha and Cassandra Gaston, Owen, Braydon, Kassidy, Carter and Ryker Mairs, Dakota, Landen, Rya, and Rhys Lamirande, Amélie and Aidan Vaillancourt, and Maria and Maxine Copps. Dear brother of Elizabeth Milne and uncle of Cindy Milne-Wren (niece Lauren), Mathew (Dana) Slater, Barry (Kristen) Slater and Brian (Jennifer) Slater. Predeceased by parents John and Alice (Jordan) Pickard, parents-in-law Wilfred (Bill) and Madeline (Morrison) Hall, bother-in-law Roy Milne, nephew Tim Milne, brother-in-law Robert Slater, sister-in-law Elizabeth Slater (Hall) and niece Betsy Persel. In Keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary or SPCA Muskoka would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavill-Turner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved