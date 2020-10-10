Passed away suddenly at his cottage doing what he loved, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Hall) for the past 67 years. Loving father of Wendy Mairs (David), Jill Gaston (Glen), and Nancy Pickard. Cherished grandfather of Matt Copps (Lana), Ryan Copps, Jeff Welch (Dee), Cory Gaston (Michelle), Gary Welch (Shannon), Kristin Newman (Kyle), Shauna Lamirande (Terry), Erin Mairs (André) and Tyler Maris (Jenna). Great grandfather of Keenan Welch, Kelly and Kaydence Newman, Samantha and Cassandra Gaston, Owen, Braydon, Kassidy, Carter and Ryker Mairs, Dakota, Landen, Rya, and Rhys Lamirande, Amélie and Aidan Vaillancourt, and Maria and Maxine Copps. Dear brother of Elizabeth Milne and uncle of Cindy Milne-Wren (niece Lauren), Mathew (Dana) Slater, Barry (Kristen) Slater and Brian (Jennifer) Slater. Predeceased by parents John and Alice (Jordan) Pickard, parents-in-law Wilfred (Bill) and Madeline (Morrison) Hall, bother-in-law Roy Milne, nephew Tim Milne, brother-in-law Robert Slater, sister-in-law Elizabeth Slater (Hall) and niece Betsy Persel. In Keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary or SPCA Muskoka would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com