William R. "Bill" Topping
1928-07-22 - 2020-08-22
Peacefully at Lakeland Long Term at the age of 92. Our hero & "Good Guy" passed away surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife Gloria in 2009. He is survived by his beautiful children Lyn Gallagher and Judy (Dave) Topping. He will be greatly missed by his beloved granddaughters Erin (Ryan) and Heather. Great grandpa to Paul "Pauly-wog". Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephew, Gray, Debbie, Kim, Anne, Gail and Kelly. He will be fondly remembered by his Son in law Gord Gallagher. Bill is predeceased by his brother Bob (Eve). Our sincere thanks to Dr. Leigh Davis and all the staff at Lakeland Long Term Care (Parry Sound) for taking such wonderful care of our Dad/Grampa and being with him when we couldn't be. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St.) If desired as an expression of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
