It is with great sadness that the family of William Roy Wood announces his passing after a courageous battle with colon cancer, at Hospice Huntsville on Sunday October 11th, 2020 in his 93rd year. Roy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Joyce Marie and his children Rosemary (Brad), Bonnie (Marvin), Brian, Bettyann (Brian), and stepson Gordon. Predeceased by his sons William "Sonny", Richard "Ricky", and Murray. Roy will also be fondly remembered by his 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Roy was the son of the late William and Edith Wood, dear brother of Norma, Charlie and Vera and the late Ida, Stella, Herb and Ivan. Roy worked for McClellan's Sand and Gravel in Kilworthy, Ontario for over 35 years performing many duties, and continued to be a tireless worker well into his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and working in his garage workshop-he loved to tinker with engines and took pride in repairing them as well as fixing just about anything. He was always willing to help anyone that asked. His family and friends are grateful for all the wisdom and knowledge that he passed down and his will be forever in our hearts. A special "thank you" to the exceptional nurses and Personal Support Workers, at Hospice Huntsville, for providing Roy with tender care during his brief stay. In Keeping with Roy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Pioneer Lutheran Cemetery in Kilworthy, Ontario. For those desiring, memorial donations to Huntsville Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. On line condolences may be made at www.muskokacremation.ca