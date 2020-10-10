1/1
Yvonne Solveig DIXON
Passed away peacefully at her home in Gravenhurst, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 73. Yvonne was the beloved wife of John Crawford. Loving mother of Sherry (Chris) Dixon-Tomporowski, Erin (Darryl) Fleger, Kristin (Scott) Bacon, and Jill (Phil) Masters. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Taylor, Kaycee, Kaylin, Andrew, Jordan, Gavin, and Riley. Dear sister of Janie (Andy) McWilliam of Alberta, and John (Darine) Clement of British Columbia. First cousin and special friend of Pat (Bruce) McGregor of Barrie. Yvonne also leaves behind her dog Stella. Predeceased by her loving parents Svend and Rae Clement. Yvonne touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed by all! She was the original "cool mom." "The Nana of matching Pastels" We love you Nana! In keeping with Yvonne's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to the OSPCA - Muskoka Branch would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home. Personal condolences, memories and photos may be share at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 10, 2020.
