Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon





Aaron Allan Baker, 39, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away May 12, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born February 21, 1980 in Evansville, IN to Allan and Karen (Stump) Baker.

Aaron was a lead guitarist for the bands, FMLO, Beyond Blue and American Way. He enjoyed playing music.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Evelyn Miller, Rev. Ed and Melvina Miller and Fred Parsons; his niece, Heather Crow.

He is survived by his children, Andrea Turpen, Aryan, Aarik and Andrew Baker; his mother; sister, Allison (Jack) Crow; grandmother, Donna Parsons; aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Brian Thompson officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Schneider Funeral Home to defray final expenses.

