Adam A. Hoover age 32 of Crossville, passed away Sunday morning August 18, 2019 in Missouri. He was born April 28, 1987 in Tulsa, OK the son of Jim Davis and Rebecca Hoover.
Adam was a welder for JD Mechanical in Crossville.
He is survived by his father, Jim Davis; brothers, Jimmy (Cassy Warren) Hoover and Austin Davis; sisters, Shari Hoover, Crystal (Malcolm) Thibodaux, Angie and Ashley Davis; also survived by his fiancé, Whitney Barbre; several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. On Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon along with his step mother, Donna Davis. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019