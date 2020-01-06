Adell Jeffries
Adell Hilda Jeffries, 94, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away January 4, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 7, 1925 in Evansville, IN to the late Charles and Adelaid (Young) Monarch.
Adell enjoyed crocheting, sewing, bowling, swimming and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Bill" Jeffries; daughters, Lannie Jordan and Marcia Utley; grandson, Jon Cox; daughter-in-law, Lynn Jeffries; and brother, Robert Monarch.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (Susie) Jeffries and Gordon Jeffries; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and sister, Nanetta McWilliams.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Posey Humane Society.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020