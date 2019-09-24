Jo Harle
Alberta Jo (Brown) Harle, 78, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 22, 2019 at West River Health Campus. She was born January 30, 1941 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Robert and Iva (Fleming) Brown.
Jo had been a pharmacy technician at Jim and Wayne's Pharmacy. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Jo enjoyed sewing and bowling.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Harle.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Sheffer and Cynthia (Jim) Askins; grandchildren, Kyle (Nicole) Sheffer, Todd Sheffer, Joshua Askins, Elijah Askins, Rachel Askins and Daniel Askins; great-grandson, Owen Sheffer; cousin, Harold Eugene Fleming; siblings, Carl Huff, Walt Brown, Joe Brown and Bobbi Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Ethan Shurtz officiating and burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church or Heritage Hospice.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019