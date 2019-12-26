Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary



Alroy Key, 65, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away December 23, 2019 at his home. He was born January 18, 1954 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late James Cornelius and Future Mae (Lee) Key.

Alroy graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, Class of 1972. He was a long-time member of Harvestime Temple. Alroy retired in 2014 from Sabic after 32 years of service. He enjoyed Saturday's ministering with Street Discipleship and taking time to go fishing, but most of all he loved being with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Cornelius and Richard Key.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary (Kueber) Key; son, Brandon (Sarah) Key; grandsons, Hudson and Grayson Key; brother, Spencer Key; sisters, Marlene Crenshaw, Brenda (Lance) Givens, Valorie Payne, Nadra (Anthony) Jelks; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Harvestime Temple, 101 Roosevelt Dr., Mt. Vernon, IN with Pastor Mark Tabor and Pastor Joshua Hammond-Kelley officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harvestime Temple.

Condolences may be made online at

