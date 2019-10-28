Andrea Dawn Howe, 44, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Linda White Hospice Center. Andrea was born on June 6, 1975 to John Howe and Beverly (Walker) Schoening.
Andrea worked as a bartender for the Peerless and Lucky Linda's and was a past member of the Moose Lodge in Mt. Vernon.
Andrea is survived by her mother, husband of 22 years, Larry Nelson; son, Hayden Michael Nelson; daughter, Lauren Diane Nelson; sisters, Ashlee Howe, Alexa Howe; brother, Andrew Howe; mother-in-law Paula (Tommy) Neaveill; uncles, James, Paul, and Don Walker; aunts, Betty Zoph; and cousins, and she was preceded in death by her father.
A private family burial will take place at a later date. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is handling the arrangements. Online condolence my be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019