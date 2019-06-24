Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street P.O. Box 667 Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary



Andy owned and operated Southwind Ostrich Farm in Mt. Vernon for several years and then went to work at Sabic before retiring October of last year. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading books, and farming in his down time.

Andy is survived by his children, sons; Brett Weilbrenner, Andrew Weilbrenner, and Jeffrey (Morgan) Weilbrenner, daughters; Andrea (Ron) Orth, Nichole Weilbrenner, Whitney Anne Weilbrenner, and Jade Weilbrenner; 17 grandchildren, and sister; Anne (Joe) Tepool.

Andy is preceded in death by his parents, son; Derek Weilbrenner, and brother; Tom Weilbrenner.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 East 4th St, Mt. Vernon. A private funeral will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolence can be left at

