Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Anita F. Goff 59 of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away Monday February 3, 2020 at West River Health Campus. She was born August 17, 1960 in Chicago, the daughter of Wilfred and Martha "Dean" (Nelson) Nobles. She married James Goff on June 8, 2002.



Anita worked at Whirlpool until it closed. Along with her parents she managed, "Deans Diner' for many years. She and her daughter both loved to bowl and did leagues together. She enjoyed playing cards, but most of all, loved spending time with her grandson, Blayke. She attended Point Township of the Nazarene Church.



She is survived by her husband, James; her daughter, Sarah Jameson; her grandson, Blayke Reeley; and her parents, Wilfred and Dean Nobles. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilfred "Jerry" Nobles.



Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt Vernon, IN. with burial in Bellefontaine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be left at

Anita F. Goff 59 of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away Monday February 3, 2020 at West River Health Campus. She was born August 17, 1960 in Chicago, the daughter of Wilfred and Martha "Dean" (Nelson) Nobles. She married James Goff on June 8, 2002.Anita worked at Whirlpool until it closed. Along with her parents she managed, "Deans Diner' for many years. She and her daughter both loved to bowl and did leagues together. She enjoyed playing cards, but most of all, loved spending time with her grandson, Blayke. She attended Point Township of the Nazarene Church.She is survived by her husband, James; her daughter, Sarah Jameson; her grandson, Blayke Reeley; and her parents, Wilfred and Dean Nobles. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilfred "Jerry" Nobles.Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt Vernon, IN. with burial in Bellefontaine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs. Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close