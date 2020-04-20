Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Annie L. (Phillips) Thompson, 91, of Mt. Vernon passed at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab on April 17, 2020. Annie was born in Posey County the daughter of Wilburn and Cora (Devine) Phillips. She was married to James Thompson and he preceded in death on May 12, 1984.



Annie was a devoted christian and lifelong member of the First Pilgrim Church of Holiness. She loved singing and listening to gospel music and reading her bible. She was an easy going person who loved to spend her time serving her Lord.



She is survived by her son, Lloyd (Tamara) Thompson; grandchildren, Amanda and Jason Thompson and their mother Kimberly Hines, great-grandchildren, Hali and Trevor Thompson and Gavin Emerson; niece, Lorene Brakie. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, John, Alvin I and Alvin II Phillips; sisters, Pearl Brakie, Gertrurde Woodruff, and Flossie Knowles; neice, Irene Brakie.



Due to the current events a private service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 with burial in Black's Cemetery. Stendeback Famliy Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is overseeing the arrangements. Online condolence may be left at

