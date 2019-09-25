Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony (Tony) G. Luebbert, 51, of Mt. Vernon passed away on September 23, 2019 at his home. Anthony was born on October 12, 1967 to Gilbert & Mariko (Anderson) Luebbert in Henderson, Ky.

Anthony was a member of the Mt. Vernon Community Church and enjoyed his bible study classes. Anthony also enjoyed woodworking, stonework, drawing, making crafts, and music. He previously worked as a prison guard for Eddyville Kentucky Penitentiary.

Anthony is survived by his daughter; Jessi McCoy and husband, Daniel, grandchildren; Madison and Daniel McCoy, sister; Angela Anslinger and husband, Roger Hardin, nephew; TJ Anslinger, Jonathan Anslinger, niece; Kayla Anslinger, great niece; Lyla Anslinger, aunts and uncles; David & Rita Mays, Linda Luebbert, Donald & Beverly Wilson, cousins, and longtime girlfriend Kassie Quinn and her daughter Courtney.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents.

Anthony's family would like to thank the residence and staff at Mt. Vernon Cloverleaf for their support and care they provided to Anthony while he resided there.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service. Memorials may be left to the Funeral Home to help cover expenses. Online condolences may be made online at

