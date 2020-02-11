Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

Argiree L. Hyatt, 94, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Haubstadt, Indiana, born to James and Senie (Bryant) O'Rear on August 16, 1925, in Emory, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hamilton Pointe Health and Rehab in Newburgh, Indiana.

She worked for Douglass Aircraft during WWII and Emge Packing Company in Ft. Branch, Indiana.

She is survived by her son: Roger (Melinda "Bodie") Hyatt of Newburgh, Indiana and several nieces & nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: Sidney "Jack" Hyatt in 2007; brothers: Edward Lee, Charles Alvin and James Curtis O'Rear and sisters: Katie Pearl Cantrell, Betty Louise Baker and Martha Helen Tidwell.

Private services were held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Griffin, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, c/o Jenny Lloyd, PO Box 282, Griffin, Indiana 47616.

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020

