Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Trinity UCC Mt. Vernon , IN Funeral service 1:00 PM Trinity UCC Mt. Vernon , IN





As a child Augusta attended Booker T. Washington, and then spent two years at Lincoln School. In 1950, she made history as one of three blacks to be members of the first integrated graduation class at Mt. Vernon Sr. High.



Raised to have a strong Christian faith, Augusta was a member of Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano and singing praise unto the Lord. She often traveled with her pastor to other churches in the tri-state area. Some Sundays, she played the piano for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Not only in the church, in the community, Augusta served on many boards and committees.



Augusta had a degree in practical home nursing that she used by helping a local doctor, family and friends in the neighborhood. She worked many jobs over the years that were centered around helping others. In the 80's she worked for the Community Action Program and after receiving training at the University of Southern Indiana, she was a legal service advocate for the Council on Aging.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William C. Martin; grandchildren, Timothy Wilkerson, Jarrod and Jewel Cardin; sister, Adeline Smith; brothers, Robert, Francis, Louis and Charles Smith; and goddaughter, Sandy Stillwagoner.



She leaves to cherish her memory nine children, Jennifer Wilkerson, Vitula Wilkerson, Paul (Rita) Wilkerson, C. Wyolene Martin, A. Faye (Jeff) Cardin, William Martin and Nora Martin, all of Evansville, IN, Julia (Melvin) Womack of Bonnaire, GA, and Betty Sue Upshaw of Atlanta, GA; goddaughter, Carolyn (Sunny) Singh of Mt. Vernon, IN; sixteen grandchildren, a multitude of great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (John) Whitfield and Doris Coleman, both of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law, Loretta Smith; a host of nieces and nephews; and honorary children, Patrick (Donna) Kuykendall, Kelli Long, Anthony Hicks and Robert Szurgot.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 505 Mulberry St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Bishop Paul S. Wilkerson officiating and burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Free Will Baptist Church.

