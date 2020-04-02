Barbara Kleinschmidt
Barbara Sue Kleinschmidt, 69, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on April 1, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was born July 17, 1950 in Evansville, IN to Paul W. and Dorothy (Uhde) Kleinschmidt.
Barbara worked in Human Resources and retired from Deaconess Hospital. She was a lifetime member of Trinity United Church of Christ, where she stuffed bulletins and was active in the Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and boyfriend, Dennis Holbrook.
She is survived by her first cousins, Don Kleinschmidt and Ruth (Kevin) O'Donnell; several second cousins; and many close friends at Cloverleaf.
Private graveside service will be held due to the current health crisis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UCC, or the .
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com <
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020