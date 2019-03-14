Obituary



Bennie had been a member of the Laborers Union Local 561 for 63 years and had worked as a Laborer for 42 years. He enjoyed working in the garden and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mildred (Durbin) Lang; son, Brian Lang; stepson, Chuck Pfingston; brothers, Eugene and Ralph Lang; and sister, Janice Stieff.

He is survived by his children, Ben (Tina) Lang, Larry (Mary) Lang, Robert (Karen) Lang and Rita McBride; stepchildren, Roger and James Courtney, Dianne Craddock, Marsha Lake, Patty Hite and Penny Merritt; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; caretaker, Charles Metz; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery at Caborn.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.

Condolences may be made online at Bennie Thomas Lang, 81, of Evansville, IN, passed away March 12, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1938 in Newburgh, IN to the late Henry and Bertha (Smith) Lang.Bennie had been a member of the Laborers Union Local 561 for 63 years and had worked as a Laborer for 42 years. He enjoyed working in the garden and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mildred (Durbin) Lang; son, Brian Lang; stepson, Chuck Pfingston; brothers, Eugene and Ralph Lang; and sister, Janice Stieff.He is survived by his children, Ben (Tina) Lang, Larry (Mary) Lang, Robert (Karen) Lang and Rita McBride; stepchildren, Roger and James Courtney, Dianne Craddock, Marsha Lake, Patty Hite and Penny Merritt; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; caretaker, Charles Metz; nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery at Caborn.Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm service time on Friday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

812-838-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close