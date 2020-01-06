Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY A. ALEXANDER

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA



Betty Anne Alexander, 88, of Evansville, Indiana, born to Stedman Boston and Felicia Elizabeth (Schneck) Alexander on October 4, 1931, in Stewartsville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Oasis Dementia Care in Evansville, Indiana.

She graduated from Deaconess School of Nursing; received her Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Evansville and worked for years at Deaconess Hospital where she setup the first infection control program. She enjoyed gardening, sporting events and her nieces & nephews.

Surviving are her brother: Jerry Alexander of New Harmony, Indiana; sisters: Fronia Alexander of Dayton, Ohio and Nancy Gardella of Edinburg, Texas; nieces & nephews: Terry Alexander, Theda Guth, Jodi Halverson, Kathy Moseley and Brett Gardella; 7 great nieces & nephews; 9 great great nieces & nephews and her loving Boston Terrier: JoWren Weyer.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Stewartsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation and heartfelt thanks for the loving care Oasis Dementia Care showed Betty the last 2 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Stewartsville Cemetery, C/O Jane Reynolds, 9750 Story Street, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

