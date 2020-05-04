Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Funeral service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lueder



Betty Jean (Denbo) Lueder, 87, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on April 30, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was born February 5, 1933 in Posey County, IN, the only child of the late Garland and Wanetta (Thomas) Denbo.



Betty attended Central Grade School and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1951. She was a lifelong Posey County resident. Betty married John Lueder on December 23, 1955. They were together for 46 years before his death in 2002. Betty's first place of employment was the office of Dr. F.W. Oliphant. From there, she took an office position at Indiana Farm Bureau Refinery, only leaving to become at stay at home mother and helpmate to John on the farm. Twenty-five years later, she became the bookkeeper/manager at Mt. Vernon Feed Mill and Supply, retiring after 12 years of service.



Betty had been a Girl Scout, 4-H club member, a Posey County Extension Homemaker and Cub Scout den mother. She had been member of Trinity United Church of Christ since 1959, and was active in many ways. Betty taught Sunday School for 18 years, served on the church council and was a member of many committees. Betty loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed traveling and photography. Betty was also an accomplished seamstress, having made many garments for herself and her family.



She is survived by her son, David Lueder; grandchildren, Daniel Lueder (fiancé, Kristin) and Ashley (Josh) Mandel; great-grandchildren, Eli Lueder, Nicholas Tucker, Madisyn, Nolan and Hadlee Mandel.



Private funeral service will be held due to the current health crisis.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 505 Mulberry St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or the Posey Humane Society, 6500 Leonard Rd N., Mt. Vernon IN 47620.



