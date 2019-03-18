Obituary





Betty "Bess" Mae Caroline (Grebe) Rueger, 89, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 3:50 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born April 8, 1929 in Evansville, IN to the late Albert and Marie (Graff) Grebe.



Betty graduated from Reitz High School in 1947 and from Lockyear Business College. She had worked for Anchor Supply and the Mt. Vernon License Branch. Betty loved golf, softball, bowling, sewing and staying involved in activities with her daughters and grandchildren. She was proud to have earned many medals in the Senior Olympics. Betty always had a story to tell about her years in Girl Scouts, rural youth, working as a Red Cross swimming instructor or as a Sunday School Teacher. She was a lifelong member at Salem U.C.C. Heusler, but was also a devoted member at Immanuel U.C.C. where she attended regularly after her marriage.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Wilton Rueger and her brother, Albert Ferdinand John Grebe, Jr.



Betty is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dan) McCormick-Riddle and Debbie Wells; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ken) Willett, Matthew (Jackie) McCormick and Audrey (Nathan) Allen; great-grandchildren, Addison Willett, Ellison, Emmerson and Lennox McCormick; sisters, JoAn Niehaus, Judy Grebe and Bonnie (Bill) Frost; sister-in-law, Ruby Grebe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5812 Ford Rd., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Barb Gaisser officiating and burial to follow in Immanuel U.C.C. Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:30 am service time on Wednesday at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C. Food Pantry or Immanuel U.C.C. Cemetery Fund.



Condolences may be made online at Betty Mae RuegerBetty "Bess" Mae Caroline (Grebe) Rueger, 89, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 3:50 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born April 8, 1929 in Evansville, IN to the late Albert and Marie (Graff) Grebe.Betty graduated from Reitz High School in 1947 and from Lockyear Business College. She had worked for Anchor Supply and the Mt. Vernon License Branch. Betty loved golf, softball, bowling, sewing and staying involved in activities with her daughters and grandchildren. She was proud to have earned many medals in the Senior Olympics. Betty always had a story to tell about her years in Girl Scouts, rural youth, working as a Red Cross swimming instructor or as a Sunday School Teacher. She was a lifelong member at Salem U.C.C. Heusler, but was also a devoted member at Immanuel U.C.C. where she attended regularly after her marriage.Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Wilton Rueger and her brother, Albert Ferdinand John Grebe, Jr.Betty is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dan) McCormick-Riddle and Debbie Wells; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ken) Willett, Matthew (Jackie) McCormick and Audrey (Nathan) Allen; great-grandchildren, Addison Willett, Ellison, Emmerson and Lennox McCormick; sisters, JoAn Niehaus, Judy Grebe and Bonnie (Bill) Frost; sister-in-law, Ruby Grebe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5812 Ford Rd., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Barb Gaisser officiating and burial to follow in Immanuel U.C.C. Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:30 am service time on Wednesday at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C. Food Pantry or Immanuel U.C.C. Cemetery Fund.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

812-838-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close