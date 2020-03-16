Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Sue Goins, 69, of Griffin, Indiana, born to George Franklin and Emma L. (Arnold) Moss on July 14, 1950, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.



She attended Central High School in Evansville, Indiana and enjoyed gardening, cookouts, canning fresh vegetables, picking pecans, dancing and family. She loved to sit in the sun and enjoy the day.

Surviving are her husband: John V. Goins; 3 sons: John V. Goins (Kim) and Kevin R. Goins (April) both of Griffin, Indiana and Tommy L. Goins (Amanda) of Elberfeld, Indiana; daughter: Teresa J. Adams (William) of Evansville, Indiana; brother: Danny Moss of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with one on the way.



Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers: Larry, David and Stevie Moss; sister: Pam Keister and a grandchild: Bentley James Griffin.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Griffin, Indiana.



Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

